Bipasha Basu looks back on first Karwa Chauth celebration with Karan Singh Grover: 'Monkeylove forever'

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. On various occasions, the couple is seen showering love on each other through social media. Today, while the entire nation is immersed in the Karwa Chauth celebrations, the Raaz actress posted a priceless memory in the form of a photo with her husband Karan from their first Karwa Chauth.

Bipasha Basu shares her first Karwa Chauth photos with Karan Singh Grover

On Wednesday, November 1, to mark the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, Bipasha Basu took to her social media and shared endearing photos from her first Karwa Chauth post-marriage with Karan Singh Grover.

The first photo features the couple flashing a sweet smile for the camera, as Karan captures the precious moment, in another photo Karan can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Bipasha’s cheek. While the actress is seen in a pink ethnic suit with a floral dupatta, Karan is seen in a white outfit.

Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, “Our first Karwa Chauth post our wedding Time has flown by so fast. My love and prayers for you @iamksgofficial have only gotten stronger and stronger each year.You are my person , my forever, my heart , my life , my everything. Monkeylove forever...Happy Karwa Chauth to all. #monkeylove”

About Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love with each other on the sets of Alone. The couple got married on April 30, 2016. Nearly, six years after the wedding, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a daughter. The couple named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple on various occasions is seen sharing glimpses of their little munchkin on social media.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on the work front

Talking about Bipasha Basu’s work front, the actress was last seen in Dangerous in 2022. The actress has been on a sabbatical since then. However, in a recent interview with News 18, the actress hinted at her comeback. “I’m going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it,” remarked Bipasha.

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

