Bipasha Basu pens a sweet post for Ayaz-Jannat’s newborn daughter Dua Husain Khan; READ

In a cloud-nine moment for the celebrity couple, Bollywood actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan announced that they have been blessed with a baby daughter. Taking to Instagram, the cute couple dropped a post about this development and unveiled the name of their daughter—Dua Husain Khan. Soon after this development, several celebrities poured their heartfelt wishes to the couple including a special message from Bipasha Basu .

Bipasha Basu pens a sweet post for Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan’s newborn daughter

The friendship between Ayaz and Bipasha has grown stronger over the years. They both have often been spotted partying together. Moreover, Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover and Ayaz worked together on the popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye which is cherished by many youngsters of the 90s to date.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha wrote, “She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to my darling @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701. Can’t wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua. Two strawberries. #scorpio #capricorn” For those unaware, Bipasha and Karan’s daughter is named Devi.