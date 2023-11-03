Bipasha Basu plays peek-a-boo with her ‘bunnies’ Devi Basu Singh Grover and Ayaz Khan’s daughter Dua

Actress Bipasha Basu got hitched to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016 after falling in love with him on the sets of their film Alone. The duo relished their marital bliss and later welcomed their bundle of joy, Devi Basu Singh Grover last year. Notably, the doting mother often shares glimpses of baby Devi and recently, she was seen playing ‘peek-a-boo’ with her and actor Ayaz Khan’s daughter Dua. See the photos inside.

Devi Basu Singh Grover, who turns 1 soon, plays peek-a-boo with mother Bipasha Basu

The Raaz 3 actress has always been in awe of her little one and her social media account is clear proof of the same.

Recently, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram stories to share a fun video of her playing ‘peek-a-boo’ with baby Devi and actor Ayaz Khan’s child Dua. As she dropped glimpses of her fun-filled game on her social media account, she also wrote in the story caption, “With my bunnies.”

When Bipasha Basu dropped a hint about her acting comeback

The actress had set out on her acting venture with 2001’s Ajnabee and proceeded to deliver other entertaining gigs that include Raaz, Raaz 3, Bachna Ae Haseeno, No Entry, Race, All The Best: Fun Begins, and many more.

Notably, after being last seen in the miniseries Dangerous, which was released in 2020, Bipasha went on an acting hiatus and it was only recently that she opened up on her acting comeback during a lengthy discussion with News18.

“I’ve pretty much been giving excuses saying I need some more time before returning to work. But I do love to act,” Bipasha said and added how it would happen very soon as her daughter might allow her the time for the same.

More about Bipasha Basu’s work life

Bipasha was last seen in theaters in the horror film Alone, which led to love blossoming between her and her now-husband Karan Singh Grover, who also starred in the spooky movie.

Bipasha also made a cameo appearance in 2018 film Welcome To New York and was seen headlining the 2020 crime thriller miniseries Dangerous with her husband Karan. It was written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel.

