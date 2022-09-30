Bipasha Basu posts ‘bump to bump’ PIC with Ayaz Khan’s wife Jannat Khan; Says ‘our tribe is growing’
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu congratulated her friends Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan as the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood soon, and the couple has been over the moon. It was in August that Bipasha and Karan announced they are expecting their first child together. Since then, mom-to-be Bipasha has been posting the most adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump. Bipasha recently posted pictures from her baby shower, and they were simply gorgeous. Now, the actress has dropped another unseen picture from her baby shower, and it features her friend Jannat Khan, who is also expecting her first child.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan announced their pregnancy today. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are close friends of Ayaz and Jannat, and Bipasha took to her social media account to congratulate them. First, she shared an Instagram story in which she wrote, “Congratulations @jannatkhan1618 @ayazkhan701 Our tribe is growing Can’t wait to see our babies grow together.” Bipasha also shared a ‘bump to bump’ picture with Jannat Khan, clicked at the actress’ baby shower.
In her caption, she wrote, “Bump to Bump @iamksgofficial and @ayazkhan701 you guys are such lucky guys!!!To have the cutest wives and now cute babies soon Our tribe is growing #friendslikefamily #mamatobe #babybumps.” Take a look at the pictures below.
Meanwhile, Jannat Khan shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram and wrote, “Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life Our family will grow by two little feet Allah has been soo good to us Thank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well.”
Ayaz Khan and Karan Singh Grover were both a part of the television show Dill Mill Gaye.
