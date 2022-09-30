Bipasha Basu posts ‘bump to bump’ PIC with Ayaz Khan’s wife Jannat Khan; Says ‘our tribe is growing’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood soon, and the couple has been over the moon. It was in August that Bipasha and Karan announced they are expecting their first child together. Since then, mom-to-be Bipasha has been posting the most adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump. Bipasha recently posted pictures from her baby shower, and they were simply gorgeous. Now, the actress has dropped another unseen picture from her baby shower, and it features her friend Jannat Khan, who is also expecting her first child.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan announced their pregnancy today. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are close friends of Ayaz and Jannat, and Bipasha took to her social media account to congratulate them. First, she shared an Instagram story in which she wrote, “Congratulations @jannatkhan1618 @ayazkhan701 Our tribe is growing Can’t wait to see our babies grow together.” Bipasha also shared a ‘bump to bump’ picture with Jannat Khan, clicked at the actress’ baby shower.