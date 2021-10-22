Bipasha Basu proves she is an ultimate beach baby as she gives shares stunning pics from her Maldives vacay

Bipasha Basu has been one of the actresses who are quite active on social media. The diva is known for keeping her fans intrigued with the impressive posts as gives them a glimpse of her happy moments with her husband Karan Singh Grover and loved ones. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Raaz 3 actress is once again making the headlines as she has set the internet on fire with her recent vacation pics which are dishing out major travel goals.

To note, Bipasha is currently vacationing in the Maldives with Karan and she has made sure to share her beach moments with her fans. Not just the fans are in awe of her beach fashion, Bipasha and Karan’s mushy romance has also been shelling out major relationship goals. It was evident that Bipasha is truly a beach baby and she has been a happy soul enjoying her time in the tropical paradise. Besides, one can’t enough of her style statements from kaftans to bikinis, gowns and more. The Dhoom 2 actress is certainly making the most of her beach vacations.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s pics:

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover has also been sharing travel updates on his social media account which include enjoying his time having lunch in the pool. To note, Bipasha and Karan had tied the knot in 2016 after dating each other for a while and have been going strong with their relationship. In fact, their ‘monkey love’ often leave the fans go aww and it is always a treat to watch them in one frame.