Bipasha Basu REACTS to pregnancy speculations upon gaining weight: I can let go a little bit

Bipasha Basu is considered one of the most influential fitness icons to have come out of the Hindi film industry. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Bipasha spoke about her several pregnancy speculations in the media because of her weight gain. She said, “My family life is extremely important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight.” Bipasha further spoke about being an ambassador of fitness but also mentioned that she is allowed to gain weight as and when she would like to.

Further speaking about it Bipasha said, “I know that I’m an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I’m becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby”. She added by saying, “They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that’s supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn’t bother me. They’re not saying something evil about me. It’s just that I’m not pregnant, so that’s sad.”

Bipasha further spoke about not working during corona and said, “I have not done anything for a long time. That has been a personal choice. Corona definitely had put a little bit of halt in my head. I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. So I was not even listening or reading any scripts. But now I’m pretty open to it.”

