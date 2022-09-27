Bipasha Basu reveals already planning for arrival of newborn: Everything in our house now belongs to the baby
Bipasha Basu opens up on the changes that is going to happen in their lives after the baby arrives.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to step into the new phase of their lives. They are excited to embrace parenthood and their happiness is clearly visible in their pictures. The baby shower of the actress was recently held and we got to see a very happy, glowing and gorgeous Bipasha flaunting her baby bump and showering love on her hubby. Well, the actress recently penned an article for Harpers Bazaar, describing her pregnancy journey and elaborating on the changes she has to go through.
Talking about the baby, Bipasha Basu revealed that she has already started preparing and prepping because that list is endless. She has made an excel sheet to keep a track of everything. The actress quipped that Karan Singh Grover makes fun of it but she wants everything to be perfectly in place. “Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is for just me and Karan anymore!,” adds Bipasha.
Further talking about what is going to change in their lives post the baby’s arrival, Bipasha Basu reveals that the only thing that is going to drastically shift is their priorities. Adding to this, the actress revealed that she is not going to quit working. “I feel very strongly about my career and I, baby in tow, want to get back as soon as the doctors give me a green light. Work-life balance, here I come!,” says Bipasha.
On a concluding note, Bipasha Basu hopes for the baby to be healthy, happy and someone who makes a difference in the world. “My parents brought me up to be a good, responsible person. And most of what children learn comes from observing their parents. So, I hope my baby gets the best parts of Karan and me.”
ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu reveals she was sick all day and lost weight during the initial months of pregnancy