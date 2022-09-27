Bipasha Basu reveals already planning for arrival of newborn: Everything in our house now belongs to the baby

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to step into the new phase of their lives. They are excited to embrace parenthood and their happiness is clearly visible in their pictures. The baby shower of the actress was recently held and we got to see a very happy, glowing and gorgeous Bipasha flaunting her baby bump and showering love on her hubby. Well, the actress recently penned an article for Harpers Bazaar, describing her pregnancy journey and elaborating on the changes she has to go through.

Talking about the baby, Bipasha Basu revealed that she has already started preparing and prepping because that list is endless. She has made an excel sheet to keep a track of everything. The actress quipped that Karan Singh Grover makes fun of it but she wants everything to be perfectly in place. “Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is for just me and Karan anymore!,” adds Bipasha.