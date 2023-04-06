Bipasha Basu REVEALS her daughter Devi’s face with an adorable picture; The internet is in love

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, the popular star couple of Bollywood welcomed their first child, daughter Devi in November, last year. The much-in-love couple often gives their fans glimpses of their Little Miss Sunshine on their official Instagram handles. However, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were very particular to hide their baby girl's face from all social media posts. However, Bipasha has now finally put an end to the long wait of her fans and followers, by revealing baby Devi's face.

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi’s face with an adorable picture

The celebrated actress took to her official social media handles on April 5, Wednesday night, and revealed her little daughter Devi's face with an adorable picture. "Hello world … I am Devi," the doting mother captioned her post. In the lovely pictures shared by Bipasha Basu, baby Devi Basu Singh Grover looks super cute in a baby pink dress that reads 'Daddy's Princess'. Her look is completed with a matching hairband. In the first picture, Devi is seen flashing her million-dollar smile, while in the second picture, she is seen looking carefully at the camera lens.

Check out Bipasha Basu's Instagram post, below:

