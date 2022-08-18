Bipasha Basu reveals 'not taking work' because of wanting baby; Recalls moment she found out she was pregnant

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently took the internet by storm after they announced that they are expecting their first child together on Tuesday. Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the 2015 horror film, Alone, and tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. Now, in the latest interview, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress talked about her pregnancy and revealed that she was 'not taking up work' because she wanted to have a baby.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bipasha said that the plan was definitely to focus on the baby in life and she was not taking up any kind of work, because she wanted to have a baby, then start working immediately again. "It took me a little time. In 2020, we completely dropped the idea because we didn’t know where the world was going, so for one year, we took a break from trying. In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived," Bipasha said.

Further, recalling the moment when she found out when she was pregnant, she said it was a very emotional day and remembered how she and Karan (Singh Grover) ran to her mother’s house and she was the first person Bipasha wanted to tell. The actress said that everyone was emotional and it was her mother’s dream that she and Karan have a baby. "I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this," said the Race actress.

Bipasha talked about why she and Karan felt this was the correct time to try for a baby. She said: "When you find a partner late in life and settle down late, as a person you are extremely mature and responsible and know when exactly you will be responsible enough to give birth to another life. Bipasha said that it was a proper decision between them and they decided to not have one until they are able enough. The couple was last seen together in Vikram Bhatt’s crime-thriller web series, Dangerous.

