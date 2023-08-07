Bipasha Basu reveals she was alone for 15 days after Devi's birth, shares why she didn't let family meet her

Bipasha Basu has recently shared one of the toughest phases of her life. She shared all about it in an Instagram Live with Neha Dhupia on Saturday that her daughter Devi had to undergo a six-hour operation for ventricular septal defect (VSD). In the live session, the actress also shared that she was sleepless for the first 40 days after giving birth to Devi. Read on to know more.

Bipasha Basu opened about Devi’s surgery

In an Instagram Live session on Saturday with Neha Dhupia, actress Bipasha Basu opened about her daughter’s medical condition after she was born. The 44-year-old actress shared that her daughter Devi has to undergo a six-hour surgery for ventricular septal defect (VSD). Basu shared that little Devi was conceived through IVF, and after three days of giving birth, she got to know that Devi had two holes in her heart. “First 40 days and 40 nights, I didn't sleep for a second. It took me 40 days to process it, accept it, and understand what is going on after giving birth,” Basu shared.

Moreover, the actress also shared that because her husband Karan Singh Grover wasn’t there in the city for 15 days because he had to shoot for a film, and even though Grover tried to come back but he couldn’t because of work commitments. This made Basu feel “alone” also because she didn’t tell anything to her family. “She (Devi) wasn't allowed to meet anyone with a cold and cough, and my whole family had viral at that time. I didn't let anyone meet Devi. Everyone thought why I had gone weird, but I was being fiercely protective about my daughter,” added the Raaz 3 actress.

Bipasha Basu praises Devi for being ‘fearless’

After going through a rough phase, Bipasha Basu shared that now they have entered into a normal phase. The Beedi Jalaile dancer said, “It’s feeling so nice and light to just take her on a holiday, go to a friend's house where she can play with animals freely.”

At the same time, Basu praised her little daughter for being “fearless”. She said that Devi is a child who wants to see the world and keeping her like a captive in the house felt wrong to her in the initial days. Mother Bipasha said, “She loves all creepy crawlies, animals. She is fearless and is not scared of anything. Ear piercing, no tears. She has no tears for anything, she is a braveheart.”

As of now, the family of three are living their life beautifully, and Karan Singh Grover will be seen in an upcoming Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter that also features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

