Bipasha Basu reveals she was sick all day and lost weight during the initial months of pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine these days after they took all their fans by a pleasant surprise with their first pregnancy announcement. Well, since then fans are eagerly waiting for their baby to arrive. The couple recently hosted a baby shower event and it was everything cute and lovely. The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump. As Bipasha is prepping for her baby’s arrival, the actress has recently penned down a lovely article about her pregnancy journey and gave an insight to her fans about the changes she is going through. She also opened up about the trouble she faced during her first trimester.

Talking about waiting for her blood reports, Bipasha Basu said that it was a surreal moment for her and Karan Singh Grover when they found out that they were pregnant. Adding further about the first few months of her pregnancy, Bipasha revealed that it was extremely difficult. The actress said that she was sick all day long. “Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside,” revealed the actress.