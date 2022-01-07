On Bipasha Basu’s birthday, Karan Singh Grover pens sweet note for his ‘monkey pie’: You are awesomest person

It’s Bipasha Basu’s birthday today and the social media is inundated with best wishes for the actress. It goes without saying that Bollywood’s dusky beauty enjoys a massive fan following and fans miss her presence on the big screen. So, as she turned a year older today, the social media has been abuzz with a sweet post for Bipasha. Amid this, all eyes have been on Karan Singh Grover’s social media account for his birthday post for his ladylove. And the Alone star stood true to everyone’s expectations and penned a love note for Bipasha on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a video collaborating his happy moments with Bipasha and some candid pics/videos of the Raaz actress. In the caption, Karan was all praises for his ladylove. He wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby! May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I’ve ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us! I love you my baby! Happy birthdayyyyyyy!!!!” along with several heart emoticons. Overwhelmed with Karan’s gesture, Bipasha replied in the comment section and wrote, “I love you my sweet baby”.

Checkout Karan Singh Grover’s post here:

Earlier, Bipasha had given a glimpse of her birthday celebration with Karan on social media. She shared a video of herself wherein she was sitting with Karan on a couch as he cutely croons the birthday song for his ladylove. In the video, Bipasha kissed Karan on his lips as she cuts the cake after making a wish.