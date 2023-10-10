Bipasha Basu serves major fitness goals as she gives sneak peek into post pregnancy weight loss journey; Watch

Bipasha Basu, the popular Bollywood star is currently on a break from acting. The gorgeous actress welcomed her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover in November 2022. The couple named their little miss Sunshine, Devi Basu Singh Grover. Even though she has been staying away from her acting career, Bipasha Basu has always been in the limelight with her social media posts and occasional public appearances with hubby Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu gives sneak peek into post pregnancy weight loss journey

Recently, the Raaz actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an inspiring gym video, in which she is seen performing a heavy form of workout. "Mamma’s weight loss journey!!! The struggle is real !!! But nothing is impossible …slow and steady and in the most healthy way," Bipasha Basu captioned her video.

The actress further added a few words on her journey of self love, and stated that she is trying to be kind to herself. "I am loving myself and my body in every stage of my life… trying to be kind to myself. Reminding myself I have just given birth to another human being … it’s like a superpower on its own. Proud to be a healthy happy mamma #loveyourself," reads Bipasha Basu's post.

Have a look at Bipasha Basu's Instagram video, below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bipasha Basu indulges in fun banter with paparazzi post workout session; talks about daughter Devi