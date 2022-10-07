Bipasha Basu shares a glimpse of her nursery preparation, calls baby laundry ‘tedious’; WATCH

Bipasha Basu is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The actress took all her fans by a pleasant surprise after she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Karan Singh Grover . Since then, she has been giving us a glimpse of her pregnancy journey and it is evident that she is enjoying every bit of it. Bipasha’s baby shower was held recently and we saw the actress looking stunning in her outfit. In her recent interviews, she revealed how the couple has already started prepping for the arrival of their baby and today she shared a video of her folding and ironing baby clothes.

In the video, we can see Bipasha Basu sitting comfortably on her bed with blankets pulled over as she is busy folding tiny baby clothes. The actress looks lovely in a black and white check oversized shirt and has a yellow-colored top in her hand which she nicely keeps on the surface and folds very patiently. In the end, she can be seen showing the folded cloth to the camera. Sharing this cute video, Bipasha wrote, “Baby laundry is tedious but fun. Washing, ironing and folding these teeny tiny clothes. Everything is so tinyy. #mamatobe #nurseryprep.”

Recently, Bipasha and Karan hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their close family and friends. The actress wore a peach gown, while Karan wore a blue suit.

Meanwhile, Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," read her announcement note.

