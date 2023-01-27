Bipasha Basu shares adorable sunkissed pictures with daughter Devi, Karan Singh Grover has the cutest reaction

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently on cloud 9 as they recently stepped into parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 12. The couple have named their daughter Devi and we bet fans cannot wait to see the face of their daughter which they have not revealed yet. Bipasha and Karan both keep sharing adorable glimpses of their baby girl every now and then on Instagram and now yet again the actress has shared an adorable video with her daughter that is making our hearts melt. Bipasha Basu shares adorable video of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her daughter Devi. The video is a collage of several pictures of her holding her little bundle of joy. The collage consists of several sunkissed pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Bipasha, who looks lovely in a floral outfit layered with a white netted sheer shrug holds her baby girl in her arms as she faces the camera. Devi is wearing a cute navy blue coloured t-shirt dress and has a pink coloured flower band on her head. Although the actress has made sure to cover her face with a heart emoji with whatever little we can see of Devi, we are already gushing over it. Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, “My heart is full. Devi thank you Papa @iamksgofficial #newmom #blessed #godsgift #gratitude #justlove.” Dad Karan Singh Grover took to the comments section and wrote, “Awwwwwwww!!!!!” Check out the video:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s journey so far Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story is no less than a fairy tale. The lovely couple first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration, and later tied the knot after one year in April 2016. Recently, in August this year, Bipasha and Karan officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Soon, they welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022.

