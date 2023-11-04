Bipasha Basu shares cutesy VIDEO of husband Karan Singh Grover 'harmonizing on harmonica' with daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu is currently enjoying a beautiful phase in her life with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their adorable daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress frequently shares heartwarming glimpses of their little one's playful moments, and today was no exception. She shared a heartwarming video of Karan playing the harmonica, with Devi playfully joining in on the musical fun.

Bipasha Basu shares an adorable video of daughter Devi having fun with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu recently treated her Instagram followers to a heartwarming video that captures the harmonious bond between her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their little one, Devi. In the clip, Karan skillfully plays the harmonica, while Devi holds the musical instrument in her tiny hands. As the sweet musical moment unfolds, Bipasha adds her own delightful commentary from behind the scenes. Her caption reads, "Harmonising on Harmonica #papaandbaby #musictime #gigglypot."

Check out Bipasha Basu's Instagram post below:

Bipasha's post sure sparked a lot of love from her followers. One user couldn't help but admire the father-daughter bonding, saying, "She has so many activities to do with her dad." Another expressed their fondness for the adorable duo, exclaiming, "These two are too cute to handle!!!" A third commenter was captivated by the charm of the moment, saying, "So cute. So elegant. Just looking like a wow."