Bipasha Basu shares Devi's adorable yellow bikini moment in Maldives; WATCH

Bipasha Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying their quality time in the Maldives with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple celebrated Devi's first birthday in the beautiful destination. The actress has been sharing videos and photos of them enjoying their time in the Maldives. Now, a while ago, she shared another adorable glimpse of Devi wearing a yellow swimsuit.

Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi looks aww-dorable in yellow bikini

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bipasha Basu dropped a cutesy video of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover from their Maldives vacation. In the video, Devi can be seen looking cute in a yellow bikini standing behind a window. She was supported by her mother as she enjoyed the view seemingly from their hotel room.

Sharing the glimpse, Bipasha wrote, "WATER BABY" as a caption. Take a look:

For the birthday event, Devi decked up in a beautiful pink dress.

On November 12, Bipasha shared a heart-touching post on Instagram to celebrate her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's first birthday. The post offered a photo capturing a beautiful moment from Devi's newborn days, and Karan Singh Grover could be seen admiring his baby.

She captioned, “The magic of birth. 9 months in mamma’s belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives. Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi.”

The actress further added, “I always wonder at the magical things around her… and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day. She is truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us. Our Lakshmi Ma. Happy Diwali to everyone. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us. So grateful. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi.”

