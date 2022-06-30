Bipasha Basu shares a heartfelt post on her father's birthday: Love you so much

Bipasha Basu doesn’t need any introduction. She is known for her performances and beauty. Apart from appearing in Bollywood films, the actress has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and English films. She keeps fans updated about her life. Actress Bipasha Basu is an avid social media user with a massive fan-following. She often shares stunning posts on Instagram and treats netizens with amazing content from time to time. She often posts pictures with her hubby Karan Singh Grover and fans absolutely love their chemistry. Recently, Bipasha celebrated her father’s birthday and shared an adorable reel.

In the reel, Bipasha shared some beautiful vacation pictures with her father. Even Karan made an appearance in the reel. The reel gave some beautiful vacay vibes to us and tempted us. Along with the reel, she penned down a sweet note. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. Have the healthiest and the bestest year ever. Lots of celebrations ahead and lots of travels. Love you soooooo much #lovelettersinthesand #coolestdadever" The reel got a lot of attention and love from Bipasha’s fans.

Meanwhile, recently, Bipasha vacationed in the Maldives with Karan and she made sure to share her beach moments with her fans. Not just the fans are in awe of her beach fashion, Bipasha and Karan’s mushy romance has also been shelling out major relationship goals. It was evident that Bipasha is truly a beach baby and she has been a happy soul enjoying her time in the tropical paradise. Besides, one can’t enough of her style statements from kaftans to bikinis, gowns and more. The Dhoom 2 actress is certainly making the most of her beach vacations.

