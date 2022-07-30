Bipasha Basu shares ‘husband appreciation post’ for Karan Singh Grover amid pregnancy reports

Bipasha Basu is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, the lady is expecting her first child with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Pinkvilla was the first to report that the couple is set to embrace parenthood for the first time. And as everyone is waiting for an official announcement, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress is once again grabbing eyeballs and this time for her recent post for her main man. Yes! Bipasha, who is quite active on social media, has shared a sweet husband appreciation and it is sheer love.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bipasha shared a shirtless pic of Karan Singh Grover wherein he was seen posing in his gym and was flaunting his abs. Sharing the pic, Bipasha called Karan ‘100% hottie’ and captioned the post as, “Husband appreciation post” along with hearts in the eyes emoticon. Interestingly, the pic was earlier shared by Karan on his Instagram handle and Bipasha took to the comment section and wrote, “My golden baby” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s post for Karan Singh Grover:



To note, this isn’t the first time there are reports of Bipasha Basu’s pregnancy. Earlier, when the actress was quizzed about dealing with the rumours, she told Pinkvilla, “I just believe, you know, people are wishing me well. They want us to have a family. So it’s not a bad thing so you have to look at it like that and not take it so seriously. It’s not such a…it’s not a bad thing that they are wishing upon me, so it’s fine”. For the uninitiated, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who had found love in each other on the sets of Alone, tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

