Bipasha Basu shares a 'husband appreciation post' for Karan Singh Grover as he surprises her on her birthday

Bipasha Basu shares a 'husband appreciation post' for Karan Singh Grover as he plans a surprise for her on her 41st birthday.

Bipasha Basu turned 41 yesterday. The actress celebrated her birthday with hubby Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives. The couple jetted off to the exotic island for a romantic getaway and recently Bipasha shared a video that showed the surprise planned by Karan for Bipasha on her birthday. Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her villa's room decorated by Karan. Pink balloons, flowers, cake and more, Karan organised the cutest surprise for wifey Bipasha for which she couldn't help but share a husband appreciation post.

"Walked into our villa to find this surprise by @kamakarma and @kandima_maldives for my Birthday #monkeylove #pinklilies #pinkroses #butterfly #grateful", read Bipasha's caption on the post where she shared the video of her room. Bipasha seemed to be in awe of Karan as she shared another post to laud her hubby. "Husband Appreciation Post. Love you and thank you for this awesome holiday and beyond awesome birthday #monkeylove", she wrote.

On the work front, Bipasha last featured in horror film Alone opposite Karan Singh Grover while the latter was seen in Hate Story 3 in the same year. Karan was also seen reprising 's role Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

