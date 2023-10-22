Bipasha Basu stuns in saree as she visits Durga Puja pandal with baby Devi and hubby Karan Singh Grover; WATCH

Indian festivals call for dressing up in the best attires, catching up with friends and family, and of course, eating a lot of yummy food. As today marks the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri festivities, just like us, even B-town celebs are out and about, seeking blessings from the divine. Actress Bipasha Basu also got ready for the occasion in a stunning saree and visited a puja pandal with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover and husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu visits Durga Puja pandal with daughter Devi and hubby Karan Singh Grover

Bollywood divas are currently busy dressing up in their finest traditional attires. That’s because it’s Durga Ashtami today. Since morning, people have been praying to the Goddess, going pandal hopping, and relishing the yummy bhog. Dhoom 2 actress Bipasha Basu also decided to join them and wore a beautiful banarasi saree to visit a puja pandal in Mumbai.

In the video she shared online, the actress was seen wearing a green saree which she paired with a hot pink-colored blouse. She tied her hair in a high bun and wrapped it with pretty white flowers. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actress opted for big jhumkas to accessories her look. As for her husband Karan Singh Grover, the Hate Story 3 actor wore a kurta-pajam set. Their little bundle of joy, daughter Devi was also dressed in a lehenga-choli set. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared the clip in which she can be seen familiarizing Devi with the festivities and the idols of different lords.

Take a look:

Just like Basu, actresses Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Tanuja, and Tanishaa Mukerji were seen enjoying the festivities together. Newly-wedded couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also performed Kanya Pujan and enjoyed a thali of chole, puri, and halwa on Durga Ashtami.

Bipasha Basu’s work front

Bipasha Basu has been away from the big screen lately and was recently seen walking the ramp for a famous brand at a coveted fashion event post delivering her daughter Devi last year. The actress has been part of over 50 films in multiple languages and was last seen in the horror film Alone with her husband.

