Bipasha Basu takes Internet by storm as she sets ramp on fire for first time after delivering Devi; fans REACT

Actress Bipasha Basu explored motherhood after delivering her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on the 12th of November last year. While Bipasha is clearly a hands-on mom, she was recently seen walking on the runway at a recent fashion event, which was a first for her post delivering Devi. Seeing her walk on the ramp after a long break, her husband Karan Singh Grover and fans have been left elated as they expressed reactions to it. Read on to know how they reacted!

Bipasha Basu walks the ramp for the first time post delivering her daughter Devi, Karan Singh Grover reacts

Actress Bipasha Basu recently shared a video as she walked the ramp at a recent fashion event. Sporting a red gown with her hair left open with slight beachy waves, it can be safe to say that Bipasha looked like a total dream in the outfit.

Notably, her ramp walk this time marked her first after she gave birth to her daughter Devi. Sharing a video of the same on her Instagram account, the actress wrote in the caption, “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence.” Her walk seems to have left her husband Karan Singh Grover spellbound as he reacted to her video saying, “I do I do love yourself with my breath.” To this, the actress expressed her love for him and called him her biggest "admirer" and "supporter".



Check out the video below!

Fans can’t contain their excitement on seeing Bipasha walk the ramp after a hiatus

After the Players actress was seen setting the stage on fire, her fans were left over the moon as they shared various reactions. “Good to see her working again,” a fan noted and another fan stated, “What a beautiful woman, inside and out. Wife and mom. DREAMY GIRL!” Her ramp walk seems to have left many spellbound as other reactions on her ramp walk read, “She looks confident, happy and professional” and “Confidence! She is actually looking beautiful.”

