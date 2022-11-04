Bipasha Basu takes maternity fashion a notch higher, flaunts her baby bump and pregnancy glow; PIC

Bipasha Basu is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently experiencing one of the best phases of her life. The actress is expecting her first baby with her husband Karan Singh Grover and keeps giving us a glimpse of her pregnancy journey. Bipasha has been enjoying her pregnancy journey; her pictures and videos are proof of it. Her maternity fashion game has also always been on top. Today too she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her photoshoot and we have to admit that she oozes oomph in this picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared a picture of her sitting on a bench and posing in style. Bipasha looks stunning in this blingy golden off-shoulder dress which has a slit as she flaunts her baby bump. The dress is quite long and falls perfectly on the floor. The actress has left her hair open and has accessorized with two golden loops. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable. Sharing this picture, Bipasha wrote, “Love yourself at all times Love the body you live in.”

Recently, Bipasha and Karan hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their close family and friends. The actress wore a peach gown, while Karan wore a blue suit.

Meanwhile, Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," read her announcement note.