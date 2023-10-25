Bipasha Basu to make her comeback soon? Actress says ‘I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it’

Bipasha Basu, who made her film debut with Abbas-Mustan’s Ajnabee in 2001, has come a long way in her career span of over 2 decades. The actress, who is married to Karan Singh Grover, welcomed her first child, daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, last year. Bipasha was last seen in the miniseries Dangerous, which was released in 2020. Now, looks like the actress is ready to get back to acting, and she recently dropped a hint about her comeback.

Bipasha Basu drops a hint about her comeback

While speaking with News18, Bipasha Basu dropped a hint about facing the camera once again. She said her daughter Devi has finally been pushing her out of the house and making her do events. “I’ve pretty much been giving excuses saying I need some more time before returning to work. But I do love to act,” she said.

The Jism actress explained that she is ready to go back to pursue her passion. “I’m going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it,” said Bipasha, further adding that she is still in the process of learning to balance her work and her baby.

Bipasha Basu’s projects

Speaking about Bipasha’s films, she was last seen on the big screen in the horror film Alone. It was released in 2015, and she was seen opposite Karan Singh Grover. T was during the shoot of the film that Karan and Bipasha met and fell in love.

Bipasha had a cameo appearance in the 2018 film Welcome To New York. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu headlined the 2020 crime thriller miniseries Dangerous, which was written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel.

Bipasha Basu's personal life

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. They welcomed their first child, daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022. The couple often posts the most adorable glimpses of baby Devi on their Instagram.

