Bipasha Basu treats fans with an adorable picture of little Devi and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu might have stayed away from the limelight for a while but she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on social media. The actress is currently enjoying a new phase of her life. In November this year, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first baby girl to the family. The couple announced the good news on social media and also revealed that they have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. On Tuesday evening, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared an aww-dorable glimpse of her princess.

Bipasha treated fans with a cute glimpse of Devi and her daddy cool Karan . The father-daughter duo is seen enjoying a nap. In the picture, Devi is seen sporting a pink outfit along with matching mittens. Even the pillow that she is sleeping on is matching with her outfit. Karan, on the other hand, is seen sweetly sleeping next to Devi. The picture is all things love. Sharing the picture with fans, the new mommy wrote, "This is love My heart … @iamksgofficial & Devi #fatherdaughter #monkeylove #grateful #blessed #durgadurga #newparents." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans were seen dropping heart emojis. A fan wrote, "this picture is soo pure." Another fan commented, "Beautiful."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja send sweet gifts for Devi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who also welcomed a baby boy this year, sent a special gift for Bipasha and Karan's daughter Devi. They penned a sweet note for the new parents that read, "Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. –Sonam, Anand and Vayu."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce the arrival of their baby girl

The couple shared a note as they announced the arrival of their daughter. The note read, "12.11.22. Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan.” The caption of the Instagram post read, “Blessed.”