Bipasha Basu unveils Devi’s ‘favorite expression’ from Karan Singh Grover; shares 11-month-old’s PIC

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been over the moon ever since they embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November last year. The doting parents often post the most adorable pictures of the little one on social media, documenting all the precious memories with her. Today, their daughter Devi has turned 11 months old, and the Raaz actress has shared a beautiful picture with her, revealing the little munchkin’s favorite expression.

Bipasha Basu unveils daughter Devi's favorite expression learnt from Karan Singh Grover

On Thursday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account to post a picture with her daughter Devi. In the picture, Bipasha is seen holding her daughter in one arm, and both mother-daughter duo have similar expressions and poses. Devi and Bipasha are seen with one hand over their head, and the picture is just too cute for words! Bipasha is seen in a dark blue satin shirt, while Devi wore an adorable bright red onesie. In her caption, Bipasha revealedDevi learnt this expression from her dad Karan Singh Grover.

"Oh My God!!! Devi’s favourite expression these days.. learnt from her papa And Oh My God!!!! Our Devi turns 11months old today Time is flying soooo fast! And she is growing up to be such a joyful , loving , intelligent and affectionate baby girl So grateful for this bundle of joy Durga Durga @iamksgofficial," she wrote. Check out her post below.

Karan Singh Grover commented on Bipasha's post and clarified that Devi just picked up this expression when she watched him do it. "I didn’t teach her! She just picked it up when she saw me do it," wrote Karan. "Hahahahahhaha soooooo cute," read one comment on the post, while another comment read, "Oh my God, so Adorable and Stay blessed."

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in April 2016. They welcomed their first child Devi on 12th November, 2022.

