Bipasha Basu wishes hubby Karan Singh Grover on their fifth wedding anniversary: You are my everything

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. The couple shared their wedding picture to make the day more special.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover’s honeymoon period is still not over. The couple, who is head over heels in love with each other, is celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. They got married on 30th April 2016. They never shy from expressing love for each other and always share pictures of their even small celebration. Last year, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in lockdown, and this year too as the Maharashtra government has extended lockdown.

To make this day more special, the actress shared a picture from their wedding on her Instagram story handle and wrote, “Happy 5th #monkeyversary my love..You are my everything.” In the picture, the actress is seen decked up as a beautiful Bengali bride, and Karan is all dressed Bengali groom. The picture is looking vibrant with all red colours. Even the actor also wished his beautiful wife and wrote, “And you are my everything.” Other celebrities are also wishing the couple on their special day.

Recently, the couple went to the Maldives and spent some quality time. The actress shared some stunning pictures from the beach destination.

Last year, the actor wrote a beautiful poem for his wife. She had also shared a special wish for the actor and captioned it as, "There is no emotion that is bigger than love. No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love. I am blessed to be with someone every day of my life, who I love so deeply... each day together we look for small joys which fill us with so much gratitude for our life. Focussing on love, positivity, faith, belief, magic, and gratitude - that’s our motto. Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each day. Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary. Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go." The couple met on the set of the film Alone.

