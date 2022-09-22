Bipasha Basu's baby shower is going to be one joyous close-knit affair tomorrow

Bipasha Basu had announced her pregnancy on social media, dropping a sweet bombshell! She had also taken to her handle to share some adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump with her loving hubby Karan Singh Grover. And now, it's the time for the Dhoom 2 actress's Baby Shower - one of the most important moments in a woman's life, and Bipasha will be celebrating it with her close friends and family. The Baby shower for Bipasha has been thrown by a very close friend of hers- only for her intimate friends and family and it comes as a very endearing moment for the mom-to-be.

We recently got our hands on the adorable invite that was crafted for the private affair, which indeed left us with a smile. The beautiful invite mentioned venue details and the dress code. The tagline of the invite and the theme of the occasion was something that caught our attention. The tagline read - "A Lil monkey is on the way". We do await him/her. The theme or the dress code for the event mentioned - "Ladies - Pink and Peaches Gents - Lavender and Blues".