Bipasha Basu’s childhood PICS prove daughter Devi is her mini version, fans say ‘Twins for sure’

Ever since Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with their first child, daughter Devi, their social media is flooded with glimpses of the little one.

Hours ago, the Raaz actress shared a side-by-side comparison of her childhood pictures with that of her daughter, and fans think that they look identical. Check it out!

Bipasha Basu drops adorable childhood pics with daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu is obsessed with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Time and again, she keeps updating her fans and followers with precious images of the little baby showcasing cute antics. From her first birthday to her first walk, everything is documented and shared with the millions of well-wishers of the couple.

Earlier today, the actress shared multiple images of her and her daughter’s childhood. In the first picture, we see little Bipasha looking oh-so-adorable. The image next to her is of Devi, and they look identical. The second photo shows how even the mother was obsessed with stylist braids as a kid, just like her daughter. Sharing the photo album, Basu penned, “My mini me. Mine. #devibasusinghgrover #choosingsunshine #mammaandbaby.”

Take a look:

Fans react to Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi’s childhood pictures

As soon as she dropped those bomb images, her fans couldn’t resist pointing out that they looked like twins. A user commented, “Awwww! So cute! Twins for sure!” while another penned, “Just like mom.”

A third one wrote, “That's quite a resemblance,” while a fourth opined, “She’s spitting image -yet features of her papa !! She’s an adorable cutie !! God bless.” Another one stated, “Like Mother - Like Daughter.”

Take a look:

After her wedding with co-star Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu was blessed with daughter Devi on November 12, 2022. A week ago, she dropped a video of her ‘little dragon’ who likes to talk and dictate to her daddy.

The Alone star wrote in the captions, “Fierce and Independent Devi. Our little tigress just knows what she wants always. Papa always has to obey. She is so tiny but she speaks her mind all the time so clearly.” Basu has been on a break after her web series Dangerous.

