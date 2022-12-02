Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi cutely holds her fingers in the latest pic and our hearts are melting

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying a new phase in their lives. These two recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and named her Devi Basu Grover. Ever since the little munchkin is born, fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Devi. Last night, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Devi’s tiny little hands as she held her mumma’s fingers tightly and our hearts just skipped a beat.

In the picture that Bipasha Basu shared on her Instagram stories, we can see Devi Basu Grover lying on the bed comfortably wearing a navy blue outfit. She holds on to her mother Bipasha Basu’s fingers tightly; needless to say, their bond is beyond precious. The actress has still not disclosed her daughter’s face but we bet this picture is enough to melt our hearts.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a baby girl on November 12. The couple has named their little one Devi. The couple shared this development on their Instagram handles which read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. Our physical manifestation of our love and blessings, of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s gift for Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover received a special gift for their daughter Devi with a lovely message from popular B-Town couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and their son, Vayu. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared an Instagram story wherein we can see a huge gift hamper wrapped up with ribbons and balloons. The gift hamper was presented with a sweet message with read, “Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. –Sonam, Anand and Vayu”

Reacting to this message, Bipasha wrote, “THANK YOU @sonamkapoor @anandahuja and Vayu. Devi loved her gifts.” with a bunch of red heart emojis.