Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi finally gets her ‘daak naam’ and it's too sweet for words; Find out

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently in one of the best phases of their lives ever since they have welcomed their daughter Devi. These two have been enjoying their parenthood to the fullest and it is evident from their social media. Bipasha often shares glimpses of her adorable daughter and recently revealed her face to her fans. Today, the little one got her ‘daak naam’ or pet name and the actress is rejoicing this moment. Scroll down to know the adorable pet name Devi has got.

Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi gets her daak naam

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared a video of her and her daughter Devi. The actress can be seen wearing a black top and has tied her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses. Devi on the other hand is wearing a beige-coloured outfit as Bipasha holds her close to her arms. Devi is also wearing a hairband and is smiling looking at her mumma. As Bipasha’s post suggests Devi got her pet name today and it is Mishti. Sharing this adorable video, Bipasha wrote, “Devi’r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma. Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam.”

Check it out:

Karan Singh Grover’s mushy post for Bipasha Basu

Recently, Karan Singh Grover shared a selfie with his beautiful wife who was seated in the back seat of the car. In the picture, KSG looked handsome in a blue shirt and Bipasha looked stunning in a red and white attire. Sharing this cute picture, Karan wrote, “Some have wings on their back, I have the whole angel on mine. @bipashabasu”

