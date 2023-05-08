Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi is a ‘natural athlete’: This Monday morning exercise drill video is proof

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying the best phases of their lives with their daughter Devi. The couple recently revealed her face on social media and fans are gushing over her cuteness. Well, it is a Monday today and most of us are in need of some serious motivation to hit the gym or get going with the day. But, Bipasha and Karan’s baby girl shell out some major fitness goals this morning with her cute kicks that we bet will melt your hearts.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter gives Monday Motivation

Taking to her Instagram handle Bipasha Basu shared a video of her adorable daughter Devi. In the video, we can see Bipasha making sure her daughter indulges in some Monday morning exercise drills. Devi is lying on the bed wearing blue coloured pants, while Bipasha is holding a black and white coloured ball right in front of her tiny feet. Devi can be seen kicking it softly and this will surely melt your hearts. Sharing this video, the actress wrote, “Natural Athlete.” On the video too she wrote a text which read, “Devi’s morning exercise drills!!! Loves to exercise just like her ma and papa”.

Check it out:

Bipasha Basu enjoys Sunday with Devi

Yesterday the actress took to her Instagram handle yet again and shared a video of her and her daughter Devi. In the video, we can see both mother and daughter grooving to music and enjoying their time together. Bipasha looked stunning in an all-black attire as she held her baby girl close to her. Devi on the other hand looked stylish as she is dressed in a blue-coloured floral outfit which has red flowers on it and mommy made sure to pair her dress with a matching blue-coloured hairband.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu and Devi have found the coolest way to enjoy their time together; WATCH