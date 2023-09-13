Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi turns 10 months old; Actress gives adorable sneak-peek into the celebration

Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were all smiles as they celebrated their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover’s 10-month birthday on September 12. The couple organized an intimate birthday party for their little one. And, the actress took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of the celebration with her fans and followers too.

Bipasha Basu celebrates as daughter Devi turns 10 months old

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on November 12, 2022. In an earlier conversation with actress Neha Dhupia, the Race actress revealed that her daughter was born with a medical condition that gave her sleepless nights. Well, the little one is now hale and hearty and celebrated her 10-month birthday on September 12 with her entire family.

Taking to Instagram, mommy dearest Bipasha Basu shared glimpses of the adorable birthday party they organized for her little one. On her Instagram stories, Bipasha posted multiple pictures from their house party. One picture gave a glimpse of Devi’s birthday cake that had a bunny on it. Bipasha shared a video on her IG stories showing how excited Devi was seeing her cake. “Devi loves Bunnies. Tough to save this cake from being smashed by her,” wrote Bipasha as she shared the visuals.

Here are the pictures:

The actress also posted a small video of little Devi playing on the floor. The toddler looked adorable as she was dressed beautifully in a pink frock, a pink hairband, and matching socks and shoes. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Our Pudding turns 10 months old today.”

Take a look at the video:

Bipasha Basu calls daughter Devi ‘Mamma’s Baby’

Just a week ago, the Dhoom 2 actress posted a cute video of her daughter playing with her mommy’s stuff. In the visuals, Devi was seen sitting on Bipasha’s pink yoga mat as she played with her beach hat and handbag that had the actress’ initials on it. Bipasha thanked Kaal director Soham Shah for giving her the gifts that were also loved by her little daughter. “Mamma’s Baby. Thank you @sohamshah19 for these. My baby has decided to take them,” Bipasha wrote in the post.

More about Bipasha Basu

Back in 2001, the Indian film industry was blessed with one of the finest actors of those times, Bipasha Basu. After making her debut as a supporting actor in Ajnabee, Basu went on to headline the supernatural thriller film Raaz in 2002. The movie is instrumental in skyrocketing her acting career in the Hindi film industry. One by one, she worked in around 50 films, her last as a lead being the horror film Alone in 2015 which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover. A year later, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in April 2016.

