Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi twins with dad Karan Singh Grover on her 11-month birthday; see INSIDE pics

Bipasha Basu has entertained us with her acting skills in many movies namely Raaz, Jism, Aetbaar, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, among many others. However, the actress is currently on a break from acting. After meeting Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Alone in 2014, the couple fell for each other and got married in 2016. Last year in November, they welcomed their first child, daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. As the little one turned 11 months old, Bipasha and Karan hosted an intimate party that was attended by their family and close friends.

Bipasha Basu shares inside visuals from daughter Devi’s 11-month birthday bash

Time and again the couple has been giving a glimpse of their daughter on their social media handles. New mom Bipasha has kick-started her fitness journey and has been spotted at fitness centers. When working out at home, she’s also distracted by her little baby who tries to accompany her. On October 12, Devi turned 11 months old. To celebrate the big day, the couple organized a get-together for their close ones. Taking to Instagram, the Dum Maro Dum actress also shared some unseen visuals of the event. First up was a peek at the adorable cake of the little one that was decorated with flowers and butterflies. Next up was a cute family picture that showed Devi having fun with her dad. Captioning the pic, Bipasha penned, “Little Bunny or ours.”

This was followed by a beautiful picture of the mother and daughter. The actress was all smiles as she expressed her gratitude for Devi turning 11 months old. She then shared a video of Devi with her masi and her cousin. Bipasha followed it up with another video of Devi playing with her other masi. Lastly, she posted a picture of daddy Karan holding his daughter as she looked out of the window. For the event, the dad and daughter twinned in white attire with purple scarves.

Take a look at the pictures:

Karan Singh Grover posted a pic with his daughter Devi

Both Karan and Bipasha are currently on cloud nine as their daughter is growing up. They aren’t missing any opportunity to celebrate all the memories. As their daughter Devi turned 11 months old, Karan posted a picture of them twinning in white and blue. Sharing the pic, he penned, “Happy 11th month birthday my chutanki! Thank you so much for choosing us.”

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu unveils Devi’s ‘favorite expression’ from Karan Singh Grover; shares 11-month-old’s PIC