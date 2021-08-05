Birthday boy Aadar Jain on exploring diverse roles and genres: I don’t want to put myself in a box

Aadar Jain is in a celebratory mood today and he has all the right to feel so. After all, it’s his 27th birthday and the Hello Charlie actor is all set for a gala time. Not just the personal front, Aadar has also been creating a buzz on the professional front as well. Interestingly, Aadar, who had made his big Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band, believes in exploring different genres. Speaking about the same, the actor had stated that he doesn’t want to box himself as an actor.

Aadar was quoted saying, “It is truly a fantastic time for actors right now. 2020 and 2021 have raised the bar and changed the game in so many aspects of filmmaking and storytelling. So, I don’t think any actor is restricted to being typecast or to be put in a box. I’m really excited about what’s in store. Having said that my first two films were so different from one another. I’m happy to act in a time where content is so unabashed and honest. Cinema is constantly evolving and I want to ride the wave”.

This isn’t all. The young actor also emphasised that while he loved taking up the comedy genre, he wants to do the roles that constantly challenges him. Aadar stated, “It is definitely a very interesting time for cinema and I don’t want to put myself in a box whether that’s comedy or any set genre. I like to flow from one project to the next and most importantly follow my instincts. I really enjoyed doing comedy in my last film. It’s a genre that I love but I also look forward to doing roles that constantly challenge me and make me evolve as an actor and person”.

Speaking about his birthday plans, Aadar revealed that it is going to be a special and intimate celebration with his close friends. The actor along with his friends will be celebrating the special day out of Mumbai and he is quite excited about the same.

