Birthday boy Abhishek Bachchan reveals 'he was promoting Escorts tractors from a young age'; Here's Why

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was born on 5th February 1976. The actor rings in his 44th birthday today and his fans just can't calm. As the actor turns a year older, wifey and actress shared an adorable family picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram account. In the picture shared we can see Amitabh Bachchan, , and Aishwarya are seen posing with the birthday boy in front of a yummy cake with 44 written on it.

And now, just a few hours back, Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda has wished the actor on his birthday with a throwback picture. In the black and white picture shared, we can see little Abhishek is sitting on a small tractor while sister Shweta is helping him to ride it. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two" with a heart and cake emoji. As soon as Shweta posted the pic, Abhishek commented with heart and hugs emoji. He also tagged Shweta's husband Nikhil Nanda and wrote, "See... @nikhil_nanda I was promoting Escorts tractors from a young age!"

Check out Shweta Bachchan's wish for Abhishek Bachchan here:

For the uninitiated, Nikhil Nanda is an Indian businessman. He is the Chairman & Managing Director of Escorts Limited, an engineering company founded in 1948 by his paternal grandfather, Har Prasad Nanda.

On the work front, Abhishek began the shooting of his upcoming Netflix film Bob Biswas. It is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is touted to be a spin-off from Sujoy Ghosh’s film, Kahaani where Bob Biswas was a cold-blooded murderer. Bob Biswas is produced by 's Red Chillies. He will also be seen in The Big Bull, which is reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992, and the film is being co-produced by .

