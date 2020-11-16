Birthday boy Aditya Roy Kapur announces his actioner 'OM The Battle Within': Looking forward to the journey

On his birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur announced his next film, 'OM-The Battle Within.' The handsome star will pull off an action avatar in the film that is expected to go on floors on in December 2020.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who was last seen in an action avatar in Malang, is all set to set the screens on fire once again with a new flick, OM-The Battle Within. On his birthday today, Aditya announced the same in a chat with a leading national daily. The handsome star, who turned a year older today, was excited about the action flick with which he had to sit with for the past few months due to COVID. In a chat with a leading daily, Aditya revealed his excitement about the same.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya said that last year during this time he was trying to manage work between Ludo and Malang. He expressed happiness over the fact that both Ludo and Malang won appreciation. Further, he said that despite the pandemic, the year 2020 has been special for him on the work front. Further, the birthday boy shared that he had to sit with the project, OM-The Battle Within over the past few months and that he is ready to take on the journey.

On the film, Aditya said, "I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey." Further, the report by Mumbai Mirror revealed that OM will put Aditya in a commercial action space for the very first time. Producer Ahmed Khan said in the chat that the film is centered around emotionally disturbed relationships in the line of duty. He said, "Kapil Verma will jump into direction with some larger-than-life action scenes." The film marks the directorial debut of Tinu Verma's son, Kapil Verma. It is expected to go on floors by the end of next month and the makers are targetting the release in the second half of 2021. The film will be produced by ZeeStudios, AhmedKhan, Shaira Khan.

I have been living with OM since the last few months now, and I am looking forward to the journey. Aditya Roy Kapur

Meanwhile, Aditya is on a high as his performance in Anurag Basu's Ludo with Sanya Malhotra has been appreciated. Aditya's previous outing Malang with , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu also was lauded and the film managed to do well at the box office too.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 7 times the actor won the internet with his alluring looks & charm

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×