Birthday Boy Ajay Devgn meets fans outside his residence as they arrive with presents on his special day; PICS

It is Ajay Devgn’s birthday! The actor is one of the greatest gems of Bollywood and he has given some exceptional performance during his brilliant journey in the industry. Ajay Devgn has been making waves on social media for two reasons - his solid performances in Rudra and another one in Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is no secret that the actor has a massive fan following and his admirers love him to the core. On the occasion of his birthday, many fans turned up at his house to wish him and surprise him with some beautiful gifts. We even captured the moment when Ajay met with his fans and interacted with him.

The birthday boy looked quite dashing today, as usual. Ajay was spotted in a casual blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up and looked exceptionally dapper. He paired the look with blue jeans. In one of the pictures, the ace actor was seen receiving a beautiful bouquet of white flowers. Another picture gave us a glimpse of all the brilliant gifts his fans prepared for him. We have to say, Ajay has got immensely talented fans!

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, next up for Ajay is his directorial, Runway 34 featuring himself alongside Amitabh Bachchan. While he has opened his account for the year with Rudra, he follows it up with his full-length films like Runway 34, Maidaan and Thank God. Describing it as an exciting phase, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Devgn said, “There is a lot of excitement. I am looking forward to the next two or three months.”

