Birthday boy Jeh Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he is spotted at grandpa Randhir Kapoor’s house-PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan is among the most loved and popular star kids. Bebo often shares the most adorable pictures of the little one on Instagram, and his expressions in the pictures are just too cute! Just a few hours ago, she posted a couple of unseen pictures to wish Jeh on his birthday. The pictures show him making a cute, grumpy face. Now, this morning, the birthday boy was spotted by the paparazzi in the morning, as he arrived with his nanny at his grandfather Randhir Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Birthday boy Jeh Ali Khan spotted at his grandfather Randhir Kapoor’s house in Mumbai

On Tuesday morning, Jeh Ali Khan was clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived at his grandpa Randhir Kapoor’s house in Bandra. The little one was seen making cute expressions, and can also be seen waving in the pictures. Birthday boy Jeh looked adorable in a sky-blue printed t-shirt paired with blue shorts and a pair of black crocs. Check out the pictures below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for son Jeh Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share two pictures with Jeh, from the sets of her upcoming Hansal Mehta film. The first one shows a team member trying to lift Jeh from Kareena’s lap, while the next one shows Jeh with a deep frown as he sits on his mom’s lap. Sharing the grumpy yet cute pictures, Kareena wrote, “Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more.”

