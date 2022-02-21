Birthday boy Jeh smiles as Kareena Kapoor Khan heads to drop Taimur to school; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and she had proved it time and again. The actress makes sure to spend time with her kids and has been acing the art of managing the mother duties while striking a balance with her professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Jab We Met made headlines this morning as she was papped with Jeh and Tim outside her building. It looked like she was off to drop little Tim at school.

In the pics, Kareena was dressed in a black hoodie with matching shorts as she stepped out of her building. She had completed her look with a back bun and white flip flops and was also holding her morning coffee. She was accompanied by Taimur who looked cute in his school uniform. However, it was birthday boy Jeh who stole the show today. The little munchkin, who has turned 1 today, was seen winning hearts with his cute smile as he came out with his nanny to see off elder brother Taimur. Jeh was seen dressed in a mustard coloured t-shirt and his innocent expression did make us go aww.

Check out the pics here:

While Kareena will certainly have her plans to make Jeh’s birthday a memorable affair, the fans are also waiting for her to hit the big screen soon. To note, Bebo will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will be releasing on August 11 this year.

