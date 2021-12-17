Birthday Boy John Abraham treats fans with UNSEEN adorable PICS with wife Priya Abraham and his puppers

Actor John Abraham is one of the Btown stars who has always kept his personal life away from social media. However, on his birthday today, the Attack star has gifted adorable unseen moments from his life with his wife Priya Abraham and his pets on social media. John has turned a year older and on his birthday love has been pouring in from all across the globe. To give some of the love back, John decided to share cute photos on his Instagram handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a plethora of beautiful memories with his wife Priya and his pets. In one of the photos, John could be seen sitting on his couch with Priya and his pets. In another, the two are seen enjoying a nice plate of fresh fruits. One of the photos also featured them on a chartered flight together. The couple seemed to be doting dog parents and their adorable photos with their puppers certainly prove it. Sharing the photos, John captioned them with a black heart.

Take a look:

As soon as John shared the video, wishes began pouring in for the actor in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Wish u a very happy birthday John love & light." Another wrote, "Happy birthday my hero sir... Iots of love."

John was recently in the headlines due to his Instagram account. The actor deleted or archived all his posts and many fans thought that his handle was hacked. However, he recently posted the Attack teaser on his Instagram handle amid all the buzz and cleared the air around it. In Attack, John will be seen with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is all set to release on January 28, 2021. Besides this, John also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

