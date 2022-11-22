'Birthday boy' Kartik Aaryan looks dashing in white as he visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings; PICS

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of the most talented actors in the industry right now. He is a superstar who is currently reigning at the box office and remains unstoppable. Kartik made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, however, gained popularity after starring in Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was released in 2018. Since then, there is no looking back for the Akaash Vani actor. Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak temple

Today, the actor has turned a year old and on his occasion, he visited Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh, which is located in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Kartik, as always, also interacted with his fans as he visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. He could also be spotted posing for selfies with his fans. His parents- Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari also accompanied him. In the photos, the Dhamaka actor looked dashing as ever as he donned a long white kurta and paired it with blue denim jeans.

Kartik Aaryan unveils Shehzada teaser Just a while back, on his birthday today, Kartik treated fans to the teaser for Shehzada on his birthday on Tuesday. He captioned it: "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte. ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada." It also features Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Meanwhile, Shehzada marks Kartik's second on-screen collaboration with Kriti after Luka Chuppi. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Kartik Aaryan work front Apart from this, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of Freddy with Alaya F. He will reunite with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta's social drama Captain India. He has also been cast in Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3. The actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, an official confirmation about his role is yet to be made.

