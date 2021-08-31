Birthday boy Rajkummar Rao SPOTTED twinning with girlfriend Patralekhaa as they leave for a trip; PICS inside

What is the best way to celebrate your birthday? Well, we would pick, a trip with your loved ones. It looks like Rajkummar Rao has a similar choice as he left for an undisclosed location with his girlfriend Patralekhaa. The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport and what caught our attention was that they were almost twinning.

Both Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa kept their airport look quite a low key affair yet a funky one. The birthday boy opted for white coloured shorts under a dark blue plain solid coloured tee. He wore a white cap and white sneakers to go with it. The actor carried a stylish sling bag dangling across his chest a black coloured sunglasses to go with it. He also strolled his bag with one hand. Talking about Patralekhaa, she too wore white coloured track pants and a grey coloured crop top to go with it. She held a handbag on her side, wore a white coloured mask to cover her face, black sunglasses and greyish black sneakers. The actress too strolled her bag with one hand.

Take a look:

Recently it was reported that Sharan Sharma, the director of the Gunjan Saxena biopic is all set to join hands with Janhvi Kapoor yet again. The filmmaker is ready with the script of his next and it will feature Janhvi with Rajkummar Rao. It’s said to be a fictional story set against the backdrop of cricket and will go on floors by year-end. How excited are you about this film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

