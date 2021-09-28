Birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor gets THIS as a special surprise from Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen

and have been dating each other for a while now and they are going strong with their relationship. In fact, Ranbir shares a great equation with Alia’s family and is often seen spending quality time with them. So, as he turned a year older today, Alia’s family made sure to make the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor feel special on the big day. Interestingly, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also took to social media and showered birthday love on him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shaheen surprised Ranbir’s fans and the actor himself as she shared an unseen pic of the birthday boy from his lazy day diaries. In the pic, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was seen chilling on a couch at Alia’s residence in his grey coloured t-shirt and shorts. It was a candid pic wherein he was flaunting his bearded look and was lost in some thoughts. Besides, one can’t miss out Alia’s pet cat Jupiter chilling along with Ranbir on the couch and posing for the camera. Shaheen captioned it with a king's crown emoticon.

Take a look at Shaheen Bhatt’s post for Ranbir Kapoor:

To note, Ranbir is currently enjoying his birthday with ladylove Alia in Jodhpur. Interestingly, the lovebirds will be soon sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Besides, Ranbir also has some interesting movies in the pipeline including YRF’s Shamshera and Animal.

