Birthday boy Ranveer Singh gifts fans a shirtless selfie, teases all & says 'peak me'

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. It is his birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for the rockstar. Fans are leaving no stones unturned to make their favourite star happy and our Bollywood celebs too are taking to their social media handles to wish the actor. But Ranveer sure knows how to keep all his fans happy and on his special day he took to his Instagram handle to share a fun selfie of himself.

In the picture that Ranveer Singh shared, we can see him posing shirtless. He looks dapper in his messy hair look. The sun is shining bright on his head and it makes his selfie look radiant. The actor is also wearing black sunglasses and with the looks of it, the selfie seems to have been taken on a beach. Sharing this picture, Ranveer wrote, “Peak Me #birthday #selfie Lavv Yewww.” In the comments section, fans wished the actor. Many Bollywood celebrities like Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur and others wished him in the comments section.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the movie is slated to release on February 10 next year. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Fighter which will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year.

