Birthday boy Salman Khan dancing with niece Ayat on Tamma Tamma is just adorable; WATCH

Superstar Salman Khan turned a year older on Monday, December 27. On the special occasion of his 56th birthday, a video of the birthday boy and his niece Ayat has gone viral on social media. For those unaware, Ayat is Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s second child. The adorable viral video was shared by Ayat’s father Aayush Sharma.

In the clip, little Ayat can be seen setting the dance stage on fire with mamu Salman Khan. The duo dance joyfully on the hit retro song Tamma Tamma. As Salman Khan nails the hookstep of the hit track, baby Ayat beams with joy donning a bright smile on her face. Surprisingly, even Ayat was born on December 27 back in 2019. The apple of the Salman’s eyes shares her birthday with her mamu and going by the actor’s social media profile, it is sure that Salman is quite close to both of Arpita’s children.

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned to India post completing his shooting schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

