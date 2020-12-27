Birthday boy Salman Khan reveals Radhe likely to be Eid 2021 release but on THIS condition

Salman Khan rang in his 55th birthday with his family in Panvel. The actor briefly stepped out to interact with the media present at the venue.

celebrates his 55th birthday today. The renowned Bollywood star stepped out on Panvel farmhouse to cut a cake with the media present at the venue. While Pinkvilla shared photos from the midnight celebrations last night, paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video of the birthday boy's interaction with the press present at the venue. The actor discussed a number of topics, including his upcoming release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor revealed that he is eyeing Eid 2021 for Radhe's release.

"If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released,” Salman said. However, the actor said that the release will depend on the circumstances at the time. The Bigg Boss 14 host said the audiences' safety comes first. "That’s not important, what’s important is to ensure that people are safe. And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone," he added.

Speaking about his birthday, Salman confessed he wasn't in the mood of celebrations this year. "I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year," he said, adding that he hopes 2021 brings positivity. "I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe," he added. Salman limited his birthday celebrations to his family.

Ahead of his birthday, Salman informed fans he was not ringing in his birthday at his Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra, and urged fans to not crowd outside his residence.

