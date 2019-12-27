Birthday boy Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan come together in one epic frame courtesy Sonakshi Sinha; See Pic

Salman Khan threw a birthday bash last night as he turned 54. Shah Rukh Khan and Sonakshi Sinha also joined him in celebration. Sonakshi shared the picture of Shah Rukh and Salman in one frame with her and fans can’t keep calm.

One of the mega stars of Bollywood, turns 54 today. To mark this occasion, Salman threw a birthday bash last night at Sohail Khan’s house. From to , all marked their attendance to wish Bollywood’s favourite bhaijaan on his special day. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in one frame was awaited by all their fans since last night. Now, finally, the wait is over and the person to thank for it is .

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a wish for Salman on his birthday. But, along with the wish, the Dabangg 3 actress shared a photo of Shah Rukh and Salman with her in one frame. Seeing the photo, Salman and SRK fans couldn’t keep calm and within minutes, many of the fan clubs shared the picture on social media. For the longest time, fans have been rooting for Salman and Shah Rukh to come together in a movie. Dabangg 3 producer, Nikhil Dwivedi had also confirmed that the two were almost cast together.

However, things didn’t workout and that dream of Karan-Arjun reunion still remains. However, Sonakshi brought Salman and SRK together in one frame via her sweet wish for her Dabangg 3 co-star. Sona wrote, “S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan,” along with a heart emoticon.

While fans are swooning over this picture of Salman and King Khan in one frame, many more photos and videos from inside the party are doing rounds on social media. A video of Salman cutting the cake with father Salim Khan and nephew Ahil Sharma was shared by Ashley Rebello on social media last night. Fans of Salman have been pouring in wishes on social media for the Dabangg 3 actor since last night.

