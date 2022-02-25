Birthday Boy Shahid Kapoor spotted with Mira Rajput, Misha and Zain, Ishaan Khatter joins celebration; PHOTOS

Fans of Shahid Kapoor have been sending out good wishes to the Kabir Singh star on his 41st birthday today. The handsome actor was snapped by the paparazzi on Friday as he was arriving home with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. Not just this, it seemed that Shahid and Mira were gearing up for a celebration with family as Ishaan Khatter also was seen arriving home on his bike. Shahid acknowledged the paps on his birthday before heading inside.

The Kapoor family was snapped together in a casual avatar. Birthday boy Shahid was seen clad in a white tee with cargo pants and sneakers. The Jersey actor also was seen sporting a small ponytail and cool pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Mira was seen opting for a cool pink printed dress with slip on footwear and sunglasses. She was seen carrying her sleepy baby boy Zain in her arms. On the other hand, Shahid was seen holding onto baby girl Misha. Ishaan also arrived on his bike. He was seen sporting a green shirt over a tee and jeans.

Have a look:

Just yesterday, Shahid shared glimpses from a shoot with Mira Rajput and teased fans about his 'buddy' at work. Now, fans are waiting to see how Shahid celebrates his birthday with his family. Fans of the actor have been pouring in good wishes on Twitter and celebrating his terrific on screen performances.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film is all set to release on Baisakhi, on April 14. Besides this, he also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner that is yet to get a title. He also will be seen in Raj And DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

