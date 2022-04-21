Birthday boy Tahir Raj Bhasin signs a new feature film; Says 'It will be a clutter breaker'

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who made his acting debut in 2014 with Mardaani, celebrates his 35th birthday today. The actor has emerged as one of the finest actors in the young generation of actors. Ever since, the actor has starred in Bollywood movies like Kai Po Che!, Force 2, Manto, Chhichhore, 83, Looop Lapeta, and others. He has also featured in web series including Time Out, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and Ranjish Hi Sahi. The actor is currently celebrating his special day doing what he loves the most - working.

Tahir Raj Bhasin has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today as he has signed a new feature film on his birthday. He is currently filming for his 'secret project' in Gujarat, which will wrap up next week. Talking about his project, he expressed his excitement and said, "2022 has indeed started on a great note. I had three back-to-back releases which kept me on my toes. Thankfully, the responses to all the releases have been terrific and both the audience and the critics have taken note of my performances. That is very heartening. But before I could let all the appreciation coming my way sink in, I had to dive deep into the prep for my next project, which I am currently shooting in Gujarat.”

He adds, “I am not complaining at all because this is a good problem to have. 2022 is a year that is keeping on giving and I want more. Maybe that’s why I’m lucky enough to be signing a new exciting feature film on my birthday." He revealed that he can't share more details about his project as he has been asked to keep everything under wraps. Soon, the producer will be making an official announcement soon. Tahir said that his upcoming film will be a 'clutter breaker' and he is really looking forward to it.

The actor, who was filming for his project in Gujarat, had returned to Mumbai for a 3-day break. Talking about it, he said that he was promoting his music video Bole Tujhse and it was 'quite hectic.' He said that the next few months look 'pretty exciting' and he feels truly blessed to get a variety of work that lets him explore his potential and also pushes him to think out of his comfort zone. Meanwhile, Tahir also revealed that he also has the second season of his OTT show Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein in his kitty, which is set to go on floors in the second half of the year

